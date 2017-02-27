Extra Mustard

Joe Maddon invited for cameo on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm': 'It'll happen'

Down
enlarge
Winners and losers from the MLB off-season
1:17 | MLB
Winners and losers from the MLB off-season
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was invited to make an appearance on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm but was unable to make the shoot due to a scheduling conflict.

Jeff Garlin, one of the stars of the hit HBO series, is a big Chicago Cubs fan and has previously mentioned his hopes to get Maddon on the show. Maddon has also asked Garlin when Larry David, the show's creator and star, would come out to a game.

The two sides agreed to a date before the shooting date changed.

“I couldn’t make it,” Maddon told reporters. “It was the day we had to the gig over at the Biltmore. So I don’t know how we’re going to figure this out going forward. First they had one day set up and it was going to be good. But then they had to change it to this other day and I was not good. So maybe if it’s even a picture on the wall or a phone call or something.”

How Cubs are trying to unearth more hidden gems at pitcher

“It’s disappointing, but I guess they didn’t start shooting until later and there was one day,” he added. “There was one match up and I couldn’t get there. It’ll happen.”

The new season started filming in November. The new season's debut has not been announced yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters