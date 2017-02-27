A Louisville student successfully hit a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot to win $38,000 but will not receieve the money because it was later discovered that he played high school basketball, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The rules of the contest reportedly state that the participant “could not have played high school basketball within the last six years.”

“It is a huge bummer as I am an out-of-state student,” Logsdon told the Courier-Journal. “It would have went a long way to paying off student loans and anything in that manner. It was still an awesome experience and something I’ll never forget. Very bittersweet though.”

The university is working on a different prize so that he does not go away empty handed.