If you want your own private island, all you have to do is get invited to the NFL combine and run the fastest 40-yard dash in history.

Adidas announced Monday that it will buy a private island for any draft prospect who breaks the record in the 40 while wearing their cleats.

There is a catch, of course: the value of the island will be capped at $1,000,000, which can still get you a pretty impressive property. Even if they don’t break the record, coming in first in their position will still earn the prospect a $10,000 bonus.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Running back Chris Johnson set the record with a 4.24 in 2008 and Dri Archer came tantalizingly close (4.26) to breaking it in 2014. Legend has it that Bo Jackson ran a 4.12 in 1986, but that was when timing was done completely by hand.

Perhaps the guy with the best shot at winning the prize is Texas A&M receiver Speedy Noil.