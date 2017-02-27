Steven Adams has been really bad from the free-throw line recently, so he understandably has some pent-up anger brewing. He took it out on the rim, naturally.

The New Zealander is shooting just 48% from the line in his last five games, and he headed to the stripe on Sunday with 1:41 remaining and the Thunder up 112-108 on the Pelicans. After clanking the first free throw off the back rim, Adams said something very mean. (You can see it at the 33-second mark in the video above.)

For the non lip-reading experts among us, what he said was: "I f---ing hate you so much."

Adams proceeded to over-compensate and left the next attempt short, proving once and for all that, like my my other always says, getting angry doesn't solve anything.

