The only disappointing thing about the Cubs’ World Series run was that Munenori Kawasaki wasn’t featured more prominently. Muni is a replacement-level infielder, but he has All-Star spirit.

He stole our hearts confessing to being drunk during the Blue Jays’ clubhouse celebration and joking about ghosts. Now he’s back, starring in a commercial for a Japanese alcoholic drink.

The spot is just 15 seconds long, but it’s the out-takes reel that really lets Kawasaki shine. He dances, he receives sword-handling training, he stumbles over his own name. He doesn’t rap about credit cards like Hyun-jin Ryu, but that better be in his future.