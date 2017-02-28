Extra Mustard

Munenori Kawasaki is back in our lives with a delightful commercial

Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

The only disappointing thing about the Cubs’ World Series run was that Munenori Kawasaki wasn’t featured more prominently. Muni is a replacement-level infielder, but he has All-Star spirit. 

He stole our hearts confessing to being drunk during the Blue Jays’ clubhouse celebration and joking about ghosts. Now he’s back, starring in a commercial for a Japanese alcoholic drink.

The spot is just 15 seconds long, but it’s the out-takes reel that really lets Kawasaki shine. He dances, he receives sword-handling training, he stumbles over his own name. He doesn’t rap about credit cards like Hyun-jin Ryu, but that better be in his future. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters