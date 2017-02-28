Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Molly Curley; Oscars Fallout

Oscars fallout

Jimmy Kimmel explained his side of the Oscars saga on his show Monday night, and it’s a pretty candid look into the whole Best Picture ordeal. Here’s a good play-by-play of exactly what happened Sunday. If you still haven’t seen Moonlight, you should check it out immediately. And if you want to know why Star Wars didn’t win anything, here’s a good explanation.

The Madness is almost here

The NCAA tournament is rapidly approaching, so Seth Davis asked scouts to pick apart the top 15 teams in the country. If you don’t normally follow college basketball until tourney time, this is a great way to catch yourself up.

Matt Lauer, Megyn Kelly, and the battle for the future of NBC

I love how morning television is actually an incredibly cutthroat business.

Facebook is too complicated now

The social media giant now weighs your reactions to posts to determine what will appear in your news feed. Be careful throwing out those casual likes on your high school classmate’s new cover photo.

Can Twitter keep the NFL?

The NFL only had a one-season agreement to stream games on Twitter last year. The league is expected to have a new streaming deal in place next month, and it’s possible we again get a new option for where we can watch our football.

when you’ve texted four times without any response pic.twitter.com/NoBjPPBchn — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 26, 2017

Odds & ends

Antonio Brown is rightfully the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver … Dwight Howard ruthlessly faked out a Celtics fan … There was a bagel fight on a train in Britain … Peter Popoff, the Born-Again Scoundrel … Conan O’Brien remembers Bill Paxton … Here’s the final trailer for the new King Kong movie … A journey into the fast-food wedding industrial complex … John Cena told Extra Mustard why he was wrong to feud with The Rock.

