Extra Mustard

Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Molly Curley; Oscars Fallout

Rohan Nadkarni
2 hours ago

Oscars fallout

Jimmy Kimmel explained his side of the Oscars saga on his show Monday night, and it’s a pretty candid look into the whole Best Picture ordeal. Here’s a good play-by-play of exactly what happened Sunday. If you still haven’t seen Moonlight, you should check it out immediately. And if you want to know why Star Wars didn’t win anything, here’s a good explanation.

The Madness is almost here

The NCAA tournament is rapidly approaching, so Seth Davis asked scouts to pick apart the top 15 teams in the country. If you don’t normally follow college basketball until tourney time, this is a great way to catch yourself up.

Matt Lauer, Megyn Kelly, and the battle for the future of NBC

I love how morning television is actually an incredibly cutthroat business.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Tuesday’s Lovely Lady of the Day is Molly Curley, whose hair is straighter than her name would suggest.

Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: Photo by Holly Parker
Molly Curley :: Photo by Holly Parker
Molly Curley :: Photo by Andre Gabb
Molly Curley :: Photo by Andre Gabb
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: Photo by Lena Melnik
Molly Curley :: Photo by Lena Melnik
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Courtesy of Molly Curley
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley :: @mollyjcurley/Instagram
Molly Curley: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 30
Close
expandIcon
1 30
Close

Facebook is too complicated now

The social media giant now weighs your reactions to posts to determine what will appear in your news feed. Be careful throwing out those casual likes on your high school classmate’s new cover photo.

Can Twitter keep the NFL?

The NFL only had a one-season agreement to stream games on Twitter last year. The league is expected to have a new streaming deal in place next month, and it’s possible we again get a new option for where we can watch our football.

I’m listening…

Too real

New favorite meme

Odds & ends

Antonio Brown is rightfully the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver … Dwight Howard ruthlessly faked out a Celtics fan … There was a bagel fight on a train in BritainPeter Popoff, the Born-Again ScoundrelConan O’Brien remembers Bill Paxton … Here’s the final trailer for the new King Kong movie … A journey into the fast-food wedding industrial complex … John Cena told Extra Mustard why he was wrong to feud with The Rock.

'Incredible,' Future

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters