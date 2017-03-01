Simone Biles, Mr. T to appear on Dancing with the Stars

The cast for this season of Dancing with the Stars is loaded with big-time athletes. Simone Biles and Mr. T were already reported to be appearing on the show and that news was confirmed when the full cast was announced Wednesday.

Joining them will be World Series winner David Ross, former Giants running back Rashad Jennings and ex-Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Ross, 39, was a longtime backup catcher in the major leagues and a clubhouse leader on last year’s historic Cubs team. He’s the first baseball player to appear on the show and will be dancing with partner Lindsay Arnold.

Jennings was cut by the Giants in February as a cap casualty. ABC calls him a “former NFL running back” and he’ll turn 32 later this month, but he’ll have plenty of time between the end of the show and training camp if he wants to keep playing.

Kerrigan joins a long line of figure skaters on DWTS. Nastia Luikin competed on Season 20, Meryl Davis won Season 18 over her skating partner Charlie White, Evan Lysacek was a Season 10 participant and Kristi Yamaguchi won Season 6.