Watch: This full-court game-winning buzzer beater will blow your mind

26 minutes ago

It’s no picket fence, but it'll do.

Indiana high school basketball gave us quite the moment on Tuesday night, as Central Christian Academy advanced in an elimination playoff game on a — yep, you read the headline — full-court game-winning heave off a missed free throw with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Josh Clanton, the shooter, saved his team after they blew an early lead in the game and looked set to lose.

As the kids say, it’s lit.

