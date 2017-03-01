These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

It’s no picket fence, but it'll do.

Indiana high school basketball gave us quite the moment on Tuesday night, as Central Christian Academy advanced in an elimination playoff game on a — yep, you read the headline — full-court game-winning heave off a missed free throw with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Josh Clanton, the shooter, saved his team after they blew an early lead in the game and looked set to lose.

Down 1 with less than a second left, Central Christian's Josh Clanton sinks this full-court shot for the win in @IHSAA1 sectional action. pic.twitter.com/OmYFzLLeWY — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 1, 2017

As the kids say, it’s lit.