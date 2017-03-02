Extra Mustard

Watch: Northwestern football players try to recreate basketball team's heroics

Extra Mustard
23 minutes ago

Northwestern basketball pulled off a remarkable buzzer-beater to defeat Michigan last night, all but securing the Wildcat's first-ever berth in the NCAA Tournament. But you already knew this, because Northwestern graduates dominate sports media and this journey-to-the-tourney storyline has been (rightly) pushed ad nauseam.

The play was made possible by a ridiculously good pass from Nathan Taphorn, who somehow fit a full-court heave into a small window to find Dererk Pardon. 

The day after the most important play in Wildcats basketball history, Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson and wide receiver Cameron Green tried to recreate the magic.

Northwestern plays Purdue on Sunday in both teams' regular season finale.

-Daniel Rapaport

