Northwestern basketball pulled off a remarkable buzzer-beater to defeat Michigan last night, all but securing the Wildcat's first-ever berth in the NCAA Tournament. But you already knew this, because Northwestern graduates dominate sports media and this journey-to-the-tourney storyline has been (rightly) pushed ad nauseam.

The play was made possible by a ridiculously good pass from Nathan Taphorn, who somehow fit a full-court heave into a small window to find Dererk Pardon.

Northwestern's March Madness prayers may just have been answered pic.twitter.com/hUYILmq5yq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2017

The day after the most important play in Wildcats basketball history, Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson and wide receiver Cameron Green tried to recreate the magic.

Clayton Thorson and Cam Green were so impressed with #ThePass, they tried to recreate it this morning. #B1GCats https://t.co/6FM547Pc6p — #B1GCats (@NU_Sports) March 2, 2017

Northwestern plays Purdue on Sunday in both teams' regular season finale.

-Daniel Rapaport