St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, which means your weekends from now through March 17 will be filled with parades, Irish-themed brunches, green beer and bar crawls. You’ll also have lots of sports to watch, with March Madness starting just days before the holiday, the NBA playoffs near and MLB spring training heating up. But don’t worry, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up the best sports-themed St. Patrick’s Day gear so you can drink your green beer and watch the game, too.

Conor McGregor “Drink the Fook Up” Sweatshirt

Most of the time, St. Patrick's Day celebrations involve drinking. This sweatshirt (which is also available in men's and women's t-shirts) says it all.

Available at amazon.com, $24.99

Brooks Running Shamrock Launch 4

Whether you’re running a marathon on St. Patrick’s Day or just dashing over to the pub for a marathon drinking session, these new, limited edition sneakers have everything you need to be festive, including a special shamrock print and the word “cheers” printed near the laces.

Available at roadrunnersports.com, $105

Trump Make St. Patrick's Day Great Again T-Shirt

OK, so this doesn’t have anything to do with sports. But it’s funny, and maybe you’re into this sort of thing.

Available at amazon.com, $12.95

NHL Reebok St. Patrick's Day Replica Custom Jersey

These long-sleeve, classic fit pullovers are constructed to look and feel like the official team practice jersey.

Available at fanatics.com, $150. Use code SISHIP50 ​for free shipping over $50.

Conor McGregor UFC Celtic Tiger T-Shirt

Rep your favorite Irish athlete with this tiger tee, which also happens to have Ireland’s green-white-and-orange color scheme. It's not green, but still perfect for St. Patty’s Day.

Available at fanatics.com, $25. Use code SISHIP50 ​for free shipping over $50.

Namastay at the Pub and Drink Shirt

Calling all yogis: Get your om on in the studio in the morning, then get your drink on at the pub in the evening. It's all about balance, literally.

Available at etsy.com, $17.95

Timberland Classic Boots

Classic boots, in a classic St. Patrick’s Day color. Get ‘em while they’re hot.

Available at nordstrom.com, $190

Smathers & Branson Shamrock Baseball Cap

The hand-stitched needlepoint shamrock is a subtle way to bring some green—and some luck—into your St. Patrick's Day look.

Available at nordstrom.com, $35

Under Armour Printed Boxerjock

Go all-green from head-to-toe. These boxerjocks are printed with subtle shamrocks and have a next-to-skin fit but without the squeeze.

Available at undearmour.com, $25

Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit

If you’re looking for a subtle way to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, these sneakers are your best bet. The muted “rough green” color is perfect for March 17 but transitions well into the rest of your spring fashion needs.

Available at nike.com, $120

Under Armour Women's St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and rep your favorite team at the same time.

Available at fanatics.com, $35. Use code SISHIP50 ​for free shipping over $50.

Pittsburgh Steelers St. Patrick's Day Paddy's Pride T-Shirt

This super-soft St. Paddy's Pride shirt is available in your favorite NFL, college football or MLB team.

Available at fanatics.com, $34.99. Use code SISHIP50 for free shipping over $50.