Fan fishes foul ball out of trash can, for some reason

What makes a foul ball special? Maybe it come off the bat of a world-renowned player. Maybe you had to make an impressive catch to bring it home. Maybe you got it at an especially memorable game.

If a particular ball met all of those qualifications, perhaps you’d even consider digging through thrash to get it. Or, if you’re this dude at a Phillies-Twins spring training game, you’ll jump in the trash for a spring training ball off the bat of Miguel Sano.

Somebody get the man some hand sanitizer.