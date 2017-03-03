Skiing is pretty hard, just ask that guy from Venezuela dubbed the “world’s worst skier.” Maybe the trick is to not even wear skis.

Michael Reed was atop a mountain at Idaho’s Sun Valley last weekend when the bindings on his skis broke. Undaunted, he made the 2,000-foot descent gliding down on just his boots, holding his skis on his shoulder.

He may have made it look easy, but Michael confessed that it wasn’t exactly a cake walk.

“Legs were a touch burning by the bottom!” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

Michael isn’t just some regular skier, though. His friend who filmed the video, Joey Petelle, told GrindTV that Reed “was a runner-up for a spot on an Olympic team back in the day.”

