NHL GMs are all gathered in Florida right now, which means hockey writers have followed them down there to pepper them with questions. Surely they have plenty to ask Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin: Why’d you fire you coach when you were in first place? Why didn’t you trade for Matt Duchene when you had the chance? How hard did you laugh when Brendan Gallagher got pulled over by a cop while on the radio?

Well, those questions will have to wait because Bergevin was nowhere to be found on Monday afternoon.

This is one creative way to avoid being spotted. #Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin hides behind a plant and (almost) slips right past everyone. pic.twitter.com/XHEk12Ev2Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2017

Where could he have gone?