Shout out to Occidental College student Sydney Vermilyea, whose butt shooting skills (phrasing, I know) are going viral after she posted this clip to Twitter.

Mike Glennon is about to be very rich

The free agent quarterback class is very weak in the NFL right now. How weak? Mike Glennon (and his 5-13 career record) is likely to earn $14-15 million next season by a really desperate team. And if that's not enough, I've developed a little crush on his wife, Jessica. So in conclusion, Mike Glennon is winning at life right now and I should've been a NFL QB.

Five-year-old wins spelling bee

Is Edith Fuller, age 5, already a better speller than 75% of Hot Clicks readers?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Caitlin O'Connor: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 43 Close expandIcon 1 43 Close

Caitlin O'Connor is missing her tail, which is not only a major problem but also a good excuse to feature Caitlin as today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

They're magically delicious

Here's a crazy story. Andrea Heming, a 49-year-old Nevada resident, is on the run after poisoning her husband's Lucky Charms because she was tired of having sex with him.

Ten great moments in NBA timeout entertainment

Blazers fans doing The Macarena is my favorite.

This is great

We had a special guest on the bench today! Olivia is watching her #Flames for the 1st time thanks to specialized glasses for the blind! pic.twitter.com/OAkS5dlcxg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2017

Little Kristaps

We found a bunch of photos from Kristaps Porzingis's childhood (and they are awesome) https://t.co/CWPJNMzrZL pic.twitter.com/y5hl4PYTHM — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 6, 2017

Big changes at Brawny

The Brawny paper towel man has been replaced by a woman https://t.co/E7VOF2ZTzC pic.twitter.com/adQVFyXmTB — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) March 6, 2017

Odds & Ends

The Mariners hired a mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around on his birthday​ ... ABC is reviving Battle of the Network Stars in which TV stars compete in sports challenges ... Floyd Mayweather Jr. had one of his cars set on fire during a visit to the United Kingdom ... Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin doesn't want anyone to find him ... Good news. McDonald's is finally fixing its ice cream machines ... Denny's is killing it on Twitter these days.

Two swimsuit models go to the race track

1:08 | Swim Daily Hannah Ferguson and Samantha Hoopes hit the racetrack

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels spills coffee all over himself

Better to drop this than the World Cup or Bundesliga trophies at least, right, Mats Hummels? ☕🙈 (via @FCBayernEN) pic.twitter.com/4fgW4I7qDy — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 6, 2017

Every kid's dream come true

This is what ⚾️ is all about.



(📹: @Dbacks/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/baIiBt6orF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 6, 2017

Lions website reporter Tori Petry runs the 40

