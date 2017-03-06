Monday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Caitlin O'Connor; College student shows off butt reflex skills
Athlete of the year
Shout out to Occidental College student Sydney Vermilyea, whose butt shooting skills (phrasing, I know) are going viral after she posted this clip to Twitter.
Mike Glennon is about to be very rich
The free agent quarterback class is very weak in the NFL right now. How weak? Mike Glennon (and his 5-13 career record) is likely to earn $14-15 million next season by a really desperate team. And if that's not enough, I've developed a little crush on his wife, Jessica. So in conclusion, Mike Glennon is winning at life right now and I should've been a NFL QB.
Five-year-old wins spelling bee
Is Edith Fuller, age 5, already a better speller than 75% of Hot Clicks readers?
Lovely Lady of the Day
Caitlin O'Connor is missing her tail, which is not only a major problem but also a good excuse to feature Caitlin as today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
They're magically delicious
Here's a crazy story. Andrea Heming, a 49-year-old Nevada resident, is on the run after poisoning her husband's Lucky Charms because she was tired of having sex with him.
Ten great moments in NBA timeout entertainment
Blazers fans doing The Macarena is my favorite.
This is great
We had a special guest on the bench today! Olivia is watching her #Flames for the 1st time thanks to specialized glasses for the blind! pic.twitter.com/OAkS5dlcxg— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2017
Little Kristaps
We found a bunch of photos from Kristaps Porzingis's childhood (and they are awesome) https://t.co/CWPJNMzrZL pic.twitter.com/y5hl4PYTHM— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 6, 2017
Big changes at Brawny
The Brawny paper towel man has been replaced by a woman https://t.co/E7VOF2ZTzC pic.twitter.com/adQVFyXmTB— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) March 6, 2017
Odds & Ends
The Mariners hired a mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around on his birthday ... ABC is reviving Battle of the Network Stars in which TV stars compete in sports challenges ... Floyd Mayweather Jr. had one of his cars set on fire during a visit to the United Kingdom ... Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin doesn't want anyone to find him ... Good news. McDonald's is finally fixing its ice cream machines ... Denny's is killing it on Twitter these days.
Two swimsuit models go to the race track
Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels spills coffee all over himself
Better to drop this than the World Cup or Bundesliga trophies at least, right, Mats Hummels? ☕🙈 (via @FCBayernEN) pic.twitter.com/4fgW4I7qDy— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 6, 2017
Every kid's dream come true
This is what ⚾️ is all about.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 6, 2017
(📹: @Dbacks/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/baIiBt6orF
Lions website reporter Tori Petry runs the 40
Check out https://t.co/2dJ93l0ptc for coverage of the #NFLCombine from Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/2qewVS7ioe— Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 4, 2017
