Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 today, and as is custom for a 29th birthday, his Seattle teammates got him the expected gift: a mariachi band that's following him around their spring training complex in Arizona and playing music.

Yep, a mariachi band for #Mariners CF Leonys Martin on his29th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9ZrrF5LHk3 — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) March 6, 2017

Never a dull day in Peoria pic.twitter.com/MyDdwaCWid — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

(I'd be remiss if I didn't draw attention to Martin's giant sombrero, which is also great.)

And when I said "following him around," I really meant it.

The band is now in centerfield pic.twitter.com/iVndFV1Owf — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Martin is now making sure the band is hydrated and asking for water to be brought to them while we works on pop ups in the sun — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Why the Mariners opted for a Mexican band to celebrate a Cuban's birthday is a bit of a mystery, but regardless, it's hard not to laugh when the strains of "Jarabe Tapatio" (otherwise known as "The Mexican Hat Dance" to all you gringos out there) come warbling in.

Seattle does have a game today against Texas, so we'll have to wait and see whether the band will follow Martin through that one (though even if they don't, hopefully he keeps the sombrero). His teammates, meanwhile, seem determined to keep this gag going as long as they can.

Kyle Seager volunteered to pay for an extra hour of the band. So this will continue — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

¡Viva Kyle Seager!