Extra Mustard

The Mariners hired a mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around on his birthday

Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 today, and as is custom for a 29th birthday, his Seattle teammates got him the expected gift: a mariachi band that's following him around their spring training complex in Arizona and playing music.

(I'd be remiss if I didn't draw attention to Martin's giant sombrero, which is also great.)

And when I said "following him around," I really meant it.

Why the Mariners opted for a Mexican band to celebrate a Cuban's birthday is a bit of a mystery, but regardless, it's hard not to laugh when the strains of "Jarabe Tapatio" (otherwise known as "The Mexican Hat Dance" to all you gringos out there) come warbling in.

Seattle does have a game today against Texas, so we'll have to wait and see whether the band will follow Martin through that one (though even if they don't, hopefully he keeps the sombrero). His teammates, meanwhile, seem determined to keep this gag going as long as they can.

¡Viva Kyle Seager!

