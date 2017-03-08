Wednesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Natalie Roser; Singer drops $73,000 at strip club
This is what a $53,000 strip club bill looks like
I should lead Hot Clicks with Dirk Nowitzki scoring his 30,000th career point but this seems much more exciting. Jason Derulo went to Ace of Diamonds Strip Club in West Hollywood and spent $53,439.75 on alcohol. And that's not all. Derulo also dropped $20,000 on strippers. "I'm from Miami, this is my lifestyle, this is where I come from," he explained afterwards. In a related story, my wife and I decided to pick up from our local diner last night even though our fridge was stocked with food. We dropped $22. Suck it, Derulo.
Important Hot Clicks update
Remember that story from earlier in the week I posted about the man who got crushed by his six-ton porn collection. Turns out it was all made up. I apologize. Going forward, I'm going to view every DBP (death by porn) through a more skeptical lens.
Someone make a citizen's arrest on Mike Greenberg
I don't really watch Mike and Mike because it's on while I'm writing A.M. Hot Clicks but any person who needs a fork to eat wings and sandwiches is not okay in my book.
Lovely Lady of the Day
If you're in a pinch, toast can be a satisfying and low-effort meal. You probably won't look as good as Natalie Roser eating toast but that's really not the point. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Today in bizarre sports tattoos
This Titans fan is very confident his team will be AFC South champion in 2017.
Ten sports photos that look different if you're color blind
Did you know that eight percent of all U.S. men are color blind?
Tom Brady makes some friends
We made new friends at the movies tonight. Thanks to Tom, and @giseleofficial, for the photo! pic.twitter.com/belQHG9z1q— BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) March 8, 2017
Just in case you haven't seen this photo yet
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc— Ciara (@ciara) March 7, 2017
Really tall pitcher alert
Loek Van Mil sighting. 7'1"! this is not a drill pic.twitter.com/cuTgdpMlf0— Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) March 7, 2017
My favorite '90s boy band
Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. June, 1998. pic.twitter.com/x886ZVpYey— SI Vault (@si_vault) March 8, 2017
Odds & ends
I'd be so frustrated if I were this goalie ... Mark Cuban gives the best quotes ... Michael Jordan's private jet has an ugly new paint job ... Good piece on how streaming music has destroyed the Top 40 ... How much does it really cost to attend The Oscars ... The Dynasty reboot is a TV show I will never watch ... Don't throw change into a turtle pond ... Today is International Women's Day and here's how the world is celebrating.
Mark Cuban congratulates Dirk on 30,000
Mark Cuban celebrating with Dirk pic.twitter.com/Y8gJcCrlqj— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 8, 2017
Padres vs. bees
Bees swarmed the batting cage while the Padres infielders were taking batting practice Tuesday. Their reaction was about what you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/1Gkk1HTikm— AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 7, 2017
Gorilla on the court!
Suns gorilla earned its paycheck tonight pic.twitter.com/O7iPIcOmiT— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 8, 2017
Northern lights
This incredible time-lapse video of the Northern Lights was shot at Kerid crater in Iceland pic.twitter.com/Fg2VzS6Fkt— CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2017
Hard pass on rectal weed. Thanks.
Here's a fun fact for ya. pic.twitter.com/MA2NehwxTw— Complex (@Complex) March 8, 2017
Pusher Man
