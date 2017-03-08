Extra Mustard

Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Celeste Bright; Terrell Owens unveils Hall of Fame coat

Andy Gray
41 minutes ago

Terrell Owens unveils customized Hall of Fame coat

Terrell Owens missed the Hall of Fame cut in the most recent vote and to be honest, I don't know (or care) whether he ultimately lands a spot in Canton. But I love the fact that he had a custom made HOF gold jacket with his stats on the back. 

Five videos of Tim Tebow striking out looking

Mets future Rookie of the Year Tim Tebow faced reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday. It didn't go well.

There goes my hero

A 74-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after destroying a half-dozen copies of Kim Kardashian's book, Selfie, at his local Barnes & Noble.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Celeste Bright: Lovely Lady of the Day
Celeste Bright captioned this first pic with "can't always be perfect." But she seems pretty perfect to me, or at least worthy of today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery). 

How to dress for the prom

I'm still not a parent so I don't have a dog in this race but it seems like Boylan Catholic High School is being a bit too anal about what girls can and cannot wear to the prom. 

Best dunks of the college basketball season

Grayson Allen gets a lot of crap so let's give him his due. This was an amazing dunk.

Onions!

Orlando celebrates WrestleMania

Odds & ends

This Uber driver freaked out because Dwyane Wade was a passenger in his car ... The Buss brothers seem like really annoying people ... Jim Boeheim vs. the City of Greensboro is my favorite new sports feud ... Vince Young is signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL ... Ranking which NBA coaches you can trust most in the playoffs ... This is my favorite piece of content from International Women's Day ... Have you seen the new defiant girl statue in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull?

Role Modeling 101

Great moments in bat flips

Russian youth hockey is no joke

Russia. 8-year olds. Hockey.

A post shared by Elite Prospects Official (@eliteprospectshockey) on

You are not alone

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

