Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Celeste Bright; Terrell Owens unveils Hall of Fame coat
Terrell Owens missed the Hall of Fame cut in the most recent vote and to be honest, I don't know (or care) whether he ultimately lands a spot in Canton. But I love the fact that he had a custom made HOF gold jacket with his stats on the back.
Five videos of Tim Tebow striking out looking
Mets future Rookie of the Year Tim Tebow faced reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday. It didn't go well.
There goes my hero
A 74-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after destroying a half-dozen copies of Kim Kardashian's book, Selfie, at his local Barnes & Noble.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Celeste Bright captioned this first pic with "can't always be perfect." But she seems pretty perfect to me, or at least worthy of today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery).
How to dress for the prom
I'm still not a parent so I don't have a dog in this race but it seems like Boylan Catholic High School is being a bit too anal about what girls can and cannot wear to the prom.
Best dunks of the college basketball season
Grayson Allen gets a lot of crap so let's give him his due. This was an amazing dunk.
Onions!
Announcer Bill Raftery licenses trademarks "Onions" & "With A Kiss" to @streakersports for T-shirts https://t.co/FrJe8P7o7t pic.twitter.com/9Lm7Zp81tl— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 8, 2017
Orlando celebrates WrestleMania
In honor of @WrestleMania 33, @OrlandoMayor & @WWENXT Superstars unveil a 12-foot tall @WWE Championship Title on the shore of Lake Eola. pic.twitter.com/1R4iJCb8UX— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
Odds & ends
This Uber driver freaked out because Dwyane Wade was a passenger in his car ... The Buss brothers seem like really annoying people ... Jim Boeheim vs. the City of Greensboro is my favorite new sports feud ... Vince Young is signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL ... Ranking which NBA coaches you can trust most in the playoffs ... This is my favorite piece of content from International Women's Day ... Have you seen the new defiant girl statue in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull?
Role Modeling 101
Elementary students cheer "chug it" for @RobGronkowski to drink his water in Turners Falls. He obviously finished with a spike. pic.twitter.com/fmzdqSvQQv— Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneNews) March 7, 2017
Great moments in bat flips
Here's a magnificent batflip to get you ready for baseball season (📹: @nessalimon) pic.twitter.com/nMQtLJ1xye— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 8, 2017
Russian youth hockey is no joke
You are not alone
