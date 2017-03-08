Extra Mustard

Here are five videos of Tim Tebow striking out looking

Dan Gartland
Baseball cosplayer Tim Tebow faced reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday. It went about as well as you’d expect it to. 

He struck out looking on four pitches—all fastballs. It’s the kind of moment you want to absorb from every possible angle, so we will provide you with all the video evidence. 

But that was only his first at-bat of the day. Did he do any better the second time around? No, not really. He grounded into a double play, though it did plate a run. 

