Extra Mustard

Michigan forced to wear practice uniforms at Big 10 tournament after plane accident

2:04 | College Basketball
Syracuse, Iowa among teams who need to impress during conference tournaments
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

The Michigan basketball team had a scary incident on Wednesday afternoon when its plane skidded off the runway on the way to D.C. for the Big 10 tournament

No one onboard was injured but the plane suffered “extensive damage.” That apparently meant the team’s jerseys couldn’t make the trip, leaving the Wolverines with just their practice gear for Thursday’s game against Illinois. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The Illini will be wearing blue for the game, while Michigan is sporting yellow tops and blue shorts. The Michigan jerseys are reversible, though, if anyone wants to try to confuse the other team. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters