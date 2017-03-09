Syracuse, Iowa among teams who need to impress during conference tournaments

The Michigan basketball team had a scary incident on Wednesday afternoon when its plane skidded off the runway on the way to D.C. for the Big 10 tournament.

No one onboard was injured but the plane suffered “extensive damage.” That apparently meant the team’s jerseys couldn’t make the trip, leaving the Wolverines with just their practice gear for Thursday’s game against Illinois.

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:

Tops - 💛

Shorts -💙

Shoes - 💙



Let's go to work! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017

Confirmed: Michigan is wearing its blue practice uniforms against Illinois today pic.twitter.com/RWfcnUqkNA — Jay Sarkar (@WLNSJaySarkar) March 9, 2017

The Illini will be wearing blue for the game, while Michigan is sporting yellow tops and blue shorts. The Michigan jerseys are reversible, though, if anyone wants to try to confuse the other team.