There’s exactly one reason to go to Sunday’s Nets-Knicks game: Brooklyn will be honoring the late great rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Thursday is the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death and the Nets will commemorate his passing throughout Sunday’s game. Sean Combs, who signed Biggie to his first record deal, and Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, will be there—so will four of his kids. Fans will also see a video montage paying homage to the legendary rapper.

The Nets are also going to renovate the gym at the Brooklyn middle school Biggie attended.

The Nets already play Biggie’s music during games all the time but plan to make music by him and other artists he inspired the focus of Sunday’s in-game entertainment. They probably won’t play “I Got a Story to Tell,” though.