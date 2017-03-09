Extra Mustard

Tim Tebow warmed up in the wrong on-deck circle: ‘I found out you don’t do that’

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It turns out, after 12 years away from baseball, Tim Tebow has a lot to learn. 

Tebow’s performance in his spring training debut on Wednesday was pretty lousy on the surface (two strikeouts, a GIDP and a hit-by-pitch), and even lousier if you look more closely. 

Playing against major league competition for the first time, Tebow made the embarrassing—if harmless—mistake of standing in the wrong on-deck circle while waiting for the inning to start. Here’s how Fox’s Ken Rosenthal explained the scene

Here are five videos of Tim Tebow striking out looking

It was embarrassing what Tebow did before his first at-bat against righthander Rick Porcello, strolling toward the Red Sox’ on-deck circle, clueless about where to go.

Porcello caught a glimpse of him and thought Tebow was a Mets ball boy. Collins said jokingly that he thought Tebow was going to shake hands with Red Sox bench coach Gary DiSarcina. Mets first base coach Tom Goodwin and plate umpire Ryan Additon had to order Tebow back.

And Tebow?

“I kind of thought, ‘You walk around because you’re a lefthander.’ I found out that you don’t do that.”

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

That’s a totally reasonable thing to think. You want to be facing the pitcher while he takes his warmup throws. Maybe that’s how they did it at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., over a decade ago. 

Tebow will get a chance to redeem himself on Friday in another split-squad game. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters