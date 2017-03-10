Extra Mustard

The Yankees finally made Clint Frazier cut his glorious hair, because it was a ‘distraction’

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

As a Yankees fan, I am not afraid to admit that the Yankees are exceptionally lame. Insulting their players and their fans is pretty bad, but so is the team’s Draconian grooming policy.

For a while, No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier was able to skirt around the Yankees’ rules against long hair and fans were excited by the idea that they might have a player with an identifiable characteristic for once. It might seem silly but it got plenty of attention from the New York press.

How could you not love this?

Getty Images

Well, the dream is dead. 

(Read the replies to that tweet if you want to see how Yankees fans are reacting this. Hint: not favorably.)

But wait, it gets worse!

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

That’s insane. A distraction! Having a player cut his hair for being “distracting” and not for violating the rules is somehow exponentially more stupid than having the rule in the first place. I hope they trade him soon so he can carry on the fine tradition of former Yankees staying away from razors and scissors.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters