Extra Mustard

Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Kyra Santoro; The best rivalry in college basketball

Andy Gray
Friday March 10th, 2017

College Basketball's best rivalry resumes tonight

James Michael McAdoo
Feb. 8, 2012
James Michael McAdoo
Al Tielemans
Mason Plumlee, Tyler Zeller
Feb. 8, 2012
Mason Plumlee, Tyler Zeller
Al Tielemans
Grayson Allen of Duke
March 5, 2016
Grayson Allen of Duke
Chris Keane
Brice Johnson of UNC
March 5, 2016
Brice Johnson of UNC
Chris Keane
Grayson Jeter of Duke
March 5, 2016
Grayson Jeter of Duke
Chris Keane
North Carolina celebrates
March 4, 2017
North Carolina celebrates
Chris Keane
Kanler Coker and Luke Kennard
March 4, 2017
Kanler Coker and Luke Kennard
Chris Keane
Joel Berry II and Frank Jackson
March 4, 2017
Joel Berry II and Frank Jackson
Chris Keane
Joel Berry II
March 4, 2017
Joel Berry II
Chris Keane
Kennedy Meeks
March 4, 2017
Kennedy Meeks
Chris Keane
Lennie Rosenbluth
Dec. 28, 1956 (Dixie Classic)
Lennie Rosenbluth
John G. Zimmerman
Lennie Rosenbuth
Dec. 28, 1956 (Dixie Classic)
Lennie Rosenbuth
John G. Zimmerman
Bobby Jones
Dec. 15, 1972 (Big Four Tournament)
Bobby Jones
John D. Hanlon
Mike Gminski
March 2, 1979 (ACC Tournament)
Mike Gminski
Rich Clarkson
Michael Jordan
March 10, 1984 (ACC Tournament)
Michael Jordan
Heinz Kluetmeier
Michael Jordan and Tommy Amaker
March 10, 1984 (ACC Tournament)
Michael Jordan and Tommy Amaker
Heinz Kluetmeier
Mark Alarie and Sam Perkins
March 10, 1984 (ACC Tournament)
Mark Alarie and Sam Perkins
Jerry Wachter
Christian Laettner
March 12, 1989 (ACC Tournament)
Christian Laettner
Peter Read Miller
Danny Ferry
March 12, 1989 (ACC Tournament)
Danny Ferry
Manny Millan
J.R. Reid
March 12, 1989 (ACC Tournament)
J.R. Reid
Manny Millan
Bobby Hurley
March 15, 1992 (ACC Tournament)
Bobby Hurley
John Biever
Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski
Feb. 2, 1994
Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski
Bob Donnan
The Blue Devil and Ramses
March 5, 1994
The Blue Devil and Ramses
Bob Donnan
Grant Hill
March 5, 1994
Grant Hill
Bob Donnan
Jerry Stackhouse
Feb. 2, 1995
Jerry Stackhouse
Bob Donnan
Rasheed Wallace
Feb. 2, 1995
Rasheed Wallace
Bob Donnan
Vince Carter
Feb. 2, 1998
Vince Carter
Bob Donnan
Duke fan
Feb. 27, 1998
Duke fan
Bob Donnan
Elton Brand and Antawn Jamison
Feb. 28, 1998
Elton Brand and Antawn Jamison
Bob Rosato
Kris Lang, Brendan Haywood (00), Elton Brand (42) and Corey Maggette (50)
Feb. 27, 1999
Kris Lang, Brendan Haywood (00), Elton Brand (42) and Corey Maggette (50)
Manny Millan
Shane Battier and Julius Peppers
Feb. 1, 2001
Shane Battier and Julius Peppers
Al Tielemans
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Feb. 1, 2001
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Al Tielemans
Julius Peppers and Casey Sanders
March 4, 2001
Julius Peppers and Casey Sanders
Manny Millan
Shane Battier and Joseph Forte
March 4, 2001
Shane Battier and Joseph Forte
Manny Millan
Mike Krzyzewski and Jason Williams
March 11, 2001 (ACC Tournament)
Mike Krzyzewski and Jason Williams
Bob Rosato
Shelden Williams and David Noel
Feb. 5, 2004
Shelden Williams and David Noel
Bob Rosato
Rashad McCants and Shelden Williams
Feb. 9, 2005
Rashad McCants and Shelden Williams
Bob Rosato
Raymond Felton
Feb. 9, 2005
Raymond Felton
Bob Rosato
Josh McRoberts and Tyler Hansbrough
Feb. 7, 2006
Josh McRoberts and Tyler Hansbrough
Bob Rosato
J.J. Redick
March 4, 2006
J.J. Redick
Bob Rosato
Mike Kryzewski and Roy Williams
March 4, 2006
Mike Kryzewski and Roy Williams
Bob Rosato
Tyler Hansbrough
March 4, 2007
Tyler Hansbrough
Damian Strohmeyer
Tyler Hansbrough
March 4, 2007
Tyler Hansbrough
Damian Strohmeyer
Dick Vitale and Duke fans
March 8, 2008
Dick Vitale and Duke fans
Bob Rosato
Tyler Hansbrough and Gerald Henderson
Feb. 11, 2009
Tyler Hansbrough and Gerald Henderson
Greg Nelson
North Carolina fans
March 8, 2009
North Carolina fans
Bob Rosato
Kyle Singler
March 6, 2010
Kyle Singler
Bob Rosato
Austin Rivers and Tyler Zeller
Feb. 8, 2012
Austin Rivers and Tyler Zeller
Al Tielemans
North Carolina-Duke: Classic SI Photos
1 48
Close
expandIcon
1 48
Close

Roy Williams has been coaching at North Carolina since 2003 but somehow has only faced Duke in the ACC Tournament one time. Tonight will be the second when the two teams meet in Brooklyn. Here's a gallery of classic UNC-Duke photos to get you ready for the game.

The Tim Tebow experiment is going swimmingly

Tebow is "so far behind on the nuances of the game," according to one teammate. And that may be the most positive thing anyone has said so far.

The kicker-punter relationship is special

Steven Hauschka has decided to take his kicking talents to Buffalo and nobody is more upset than punter Jon Ryan. His goodbye tweet is everything.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Necklace by ByChari.
Necklace by ByChari.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Choker: Stargaze Jewelry
Choker: Stargaze Jewelry
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Necklace by ByChari.
Necklace by ByChari.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Bracelet: Stargaze Jewelry.
Bracelet: Stargaze Jewelry.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Bracelet: Stargaze Jewelry.
Bracelet: Stargaze Jewelry.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro
Kyra Santoro
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne. Styling by Jonna Giunta.
Kyra Santoro heats up The Hamptons
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

I love french fries. You love french fries. But neither of us like them as much as Kyra Santoro (and here's the sexy video to prove it). She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

North America's 20 most depressed sports cities, ranked

Good to see Cleveland work its way out of the Top 10. Thanks Lebron!

NFL player vs. animal

In honor of Arian Foster and his desire to beat up a wolf, here are 10 NFL player vs. animal fights we'd like to see.

This doesn't happen in polite society

Check out how this animal opens their bread. That's just not right.

Clint Frazier is officially a Yankee

Coach K, the Bitmoji

Damien Woody is ruthless

Odds & ends

Some guy just paddleboarded across the Atlantic Ocean alone ... The most meaningful signings in NFL free agency so far ... Bob Knight is still angry at Indiana for how they treated him ... Aldon Smith gave a bizarre interview to police after being detained by police ... I'm still on Team Soda, no matter what this study says ... Ten stars who appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer ... The best streaming media devices you can buy right now.

Richard Sherman directs Rob Gronkowski in new Oberto Beef Jerky ad

Ten Years Ago Today

Working from home is the best

Happy Birthday Shaq

U.S. Government pays respect to Biggie

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters