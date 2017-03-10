College Basketball's best rivalry resumes tonight

Roy Williams has been coaching at North Carolina since 2003 but somehow has only faced Duke in the ACC Tournament one time. Tonight will be the second when the two teams meet in Brooklyn. Here's a gallery of classic UNC-Duke photos to get you ready for the game.

The Tim Tebow experiment is going swimmingly

Tebow is "so far behind on the nuances of the game," according to one teammate. And that may be the most positive thing anyone has said so far.

The kicker-punter relationship is special

Steven Hauschka has decided to take his kicking talents to Buffalo and nobody is more upset than punter Jon Ryan. His goodbye tweet is everything.

She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

North America's 20 most depressed sports cities, ranked

Good to see Cleveland work its way out of the Top 10. Thanks Lebron!

NFL player vs. animal

In honor of Arian Foster and his desire to beat up a wolf, here are 10 NFL player vs. animal fights we'd like to see.

This doesn't happen in polite society

Check out how this animal opens their bread. That's just not right.

Clint Frazier is officially a Yankee

Coach K, the Bitmoji

So, I got a picture of Coach K's Bitmoji. https://t.co/ik1VK0huDi Here it is, world: pic.twitter.com/8tzK7P3ia8 — marc tracy (@marcatracy) March 10, 2017

Damien Woody is ruthless

U discussing it on your HBO show or nah https://t.co/NHZGtGssWj — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 9, 2017

Odds & ends

Some guy just paddleboarded across the Atlantic Ocean alone ... The most meaningful signings in NFL free agency so far ... Bob Knight is still angry at Indiana for how they treated him ... Aldon Smith gave a bizarre interview to police after being detained by police ... I'm still on Team Soda, no matter what this study says ... Ten stars who appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer ... The best streaming media devices you can buy right now.

Richard Sherman directs Rob Gronkowski in new Oberto Beef Jerky ad

Ten Years Ago Today

10 years ago today, a 19-year-old Lionel Messi scored his first hat trick for @FCBarcelona. Of course, it was against @RealMadrid. ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/y418w8YOqd — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 10, 2017

Working from home is the best

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

Happy Birthday Shaq

​

Chuck's present to @SHAQ for his birthday? 🤔



A special birthday kiss! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Pynn1QNyKe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2017

U.S. Government pays respect to Biggie

