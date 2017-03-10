When last we checked in on the adventures of Timothy Richard Tebow, Baseball Player, our intrepid hero was coming off his very first spring training game with the Mets on Wednesday, an adventure that saw him go hitless (and jaw at the home plate umpire over the strike zone), get a standing ovation for grounding into a double play, get doubled off first base on a line drive hit directly at the second baseman standing 10 feet to his right, get mistaken for a ball boy by Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, and get roundly mocked for admitting that he forgot which on-deck circle he was supposed to be in. As Mets outfielder Jay Bruce told reporters in the understatement of the year so far, "He’s so far behind on the nuances of the game."

Tebow's spirits haven't been dampened by his Florida foibles, however. On Friday, he took the field ahead of the Mets' afternoon Grapefruit League game against the Astros (in which he'll play rightfield and bat eighth) to prove that he has what it takes to play base—wait, what's that?

Tim Tebow and Yoenis Cespedes are playing catch together right now on the main field. Tebow has airmailed him multiple times. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 10, 2017

Tebow over threw Cespedes in warm up. Nearly hits reporter Cespedes yells "Danger!" Fun moment. — Kristie Ackert (@Ackert_NYDN) March 10, 2017

Tebow, playing catch, just threw one way over Cespedes' head. Throwing is not his thing. — Anthony Rieber (@therealarieber) March 10, 2017

It's good to see that, even in a newly topsy-turvy world where things seem to change by the second and where permanence eludes us, there's one fact we can always count on: Tim Tebow still can't hit an open receiver to save his life.