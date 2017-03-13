Masters running icon Ed Whitlock, who became very popular after running a 3:56.38 marathon at 85 years old, has passed away at 86 years old.

His family issued the following statement, according to Paul Gaines of the Canadian Running Series:

“The family of Ed Whitlock is saddened to report his passing on March 13, 2017, of prostate cancer at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. His 86th birthday was on March 6th. His wisdom, guidance and strength of character will be greatly missed by his wife Brenda, sons Neil and Clive, and sister Catherine. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Watch a look into Whitlock's training below:

In 2003, Whitlock ran 2:59:10 to become the first man to clock a sub-three hour marathon at 72 years old. Last year, he ran a marathon in 3:56:38 in Toronto at 85 years old.