Extra Mustard

Ed Whitlock dies at 86, five months after running sub-four-hour marathon

SI Wire
an hour ago

Masters running icon Ed Whitlock, who became very popular after running a 3:56.38 marathon at 85 years old, has passed away at 86 years old.

His family issued the following statement, according to Paul Gaines of the Canadian Running Series:

“The family of Ed Whitlock is saddened to report his passing on March 13, 2017, of prostate cancer at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. His 86th birthday was on March 6th. His wisdom, guidance and strength of character will be greatly missed by his wife Brenda, sons Neil and Clive, and sister Catherine. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Watch a look into Whitlock's training below:

In 2003, Whitlock ran 2:59:10 to become the first man to clock a sub-three hour marathon at 72 years old. Last year, he ran a marathon in 3:56:38 in Toronto at 85 years old.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters