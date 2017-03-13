Extra Mustard

Illinois State and Ole Miss arranged a home-and-home over Twitter

Dan Gartland
Illinois State put together a pretty good NCAA tournament resume but the Redbirds were ultimately left on the outside looking in due to a weak non-conference slate. Head coach Dan Muller is already trying to make sure his squad is more appealing to the committee next year and, since this is 2017, decided Twitter was his best bet for hooking a big fish.

Improbably, this strategy actually worked. Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork caught wind of Muller’s offer and got the ball rolling, urging Muller to call Rebels coach Andy Kennedy. 

That’s pretty good, but here’s a million dollar idea: Non-conference matchup Tinder. No one steal that, please. 

