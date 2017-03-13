Extra Mustard

Quiz: Where the heck are these NCAA tournament schools?

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

With 351 schools in Division I, even hardcore college basketball fans find themselves scratching their heads at the NCAA tournament field. “Wait, there’s a Northern Kentucky University?” you might ask, which is a fair question. People will also question whether Mount St. Mary’s and East Tennessee are real schools. They are, but do you know where they are? Prove it with the quiz below.

 

Whether or not you bombed that quiz, be sure to check out SI.com’s college basketball coverage throughout March Madness.

