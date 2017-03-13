Extra Mustard

Can you make out one damn word from this on-field rugby interview?

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

When I first saw this video a couple of days ago it was shot by some guy filming his TV screen, so I figured the low quality was the reason why I couldn’t understand a single thing he was saying. Now, after seeing the HD video, I’m not so sure. 

Super Rugby is experimenting with on-field interviews of players this season, which is why you see the reporter trotting up alongside Henry Speight just seconds after scoring for Brumbies.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

He’s trying desperately to catch his breath and all of a sudden he has to field a question about the scoring play. Is he speaking straight gibberish or is the Australian accent, coupled with his panting, the reason I can’t comprehend a damn thing?

I’m about 30% sure the first words he says are “Yeah, no, it’s good.” Can you figure out anything more?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters