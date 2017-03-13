When I first saw this video a couple of days ago it was shot by some guy filming his TV screen, so I figured the low quality was the reason why I couldn’t understand a single thing he was saying. Now, after seeing the HD video, I’m not so sure.

Super Rugby is experimenting with on-field interviews of players this season, which is why you see the reporter trotting up alongside Henry Speight just seconds after scoring for Brumbies.

He’s trying desperately to catch his breath and all of a sudden he has to field a question about the scoring play. Is he speaking straight gibberish or is the Australian accent, coupled with his panting, the reason I can’t comprehend a damn thing?

I’m about 30% sure the first words he says are “Yeah, no, it’s good.” Can you figure out anything more?