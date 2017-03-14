The elaborate commitment video is the hottest thing in college recruiting these days. Bleacher Report really cornered that market by filming kids playing paintball and skydiving but it also helped spark a trend. That’s how we get this video, of four-star defensive lineman Tahj Rice.

Rice, a junior at Waggener Traditional High School in Louisville, teamed up with the Courier-Journal to film this special effects-heavy commitment video.

In less than two minutes, Rice manages to pull off a surprising plot twist at the expense of his hometown school—and deliver this devilish wink.

It’s a big-time video for a big-time recruit. Rice is the No. 10 recruit nationally at his position and No. 2 in the state of Kentucky.