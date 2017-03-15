Legos may be primarily a kids toy but adults can do plenty of awesome things with them, too. We’ve seen a stop-motion Lego animation of Villanova’s championship-winning shot, a life-sized Lego David Ortiz and now over three dozen English soccer stadiums recreated in excruciating detail.

Reddit user Merman101 said in a post Wednesday that his father’s hobby is creating Lego replicas of soccer stadiums all around England and Wales. He also makes a little money off the venture, accepting commissions from customers.

Merman101’s thread includes 39 stadiums, from the Premier League all the way down to England’s fourth tier. Here are a few examples of his work, with aerial photos of the real deal so you can judge how close he came to getting it right.

Chelsea — Stamford Bridge

Reddit Getty Images

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Arsenal — Emirates Stadium

Reddit Getty Images

Liverpool — Anfield

Reddit

​

Getty Images

​

Manchester United — Old Trafford

Reddit Getty Images

Tottenham — White Hart Lane

Reddit Getty Images

Head on over to Reddit to see the full list of stadiums and to see Merman101’s answers to some of the questions you may have.