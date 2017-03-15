Extra Mustard

Soccer fan creates stunning Lego replicas of nearly 40 English stadiums

Dan Gartland
Legos may be primarily a kids toy but adults can do plenty of awesome things with them, too. We’ve seen a stop-motion Lego animation of Villanova’s championship-winning shot, a life-sized Lego David Ortiz and now over three dozen English soccer stadiums recreated in excruciating detail. 

Reddit user Merman101 said in a post Wednesday that his father’s hobby is creating Lego replicas of soccer stadiums all around England and Wales. He also makes a little money off the venture, accepting commissions from customers.

Merman101’s thread includes 39 stadiums, from the Premier League all the way down to England’s fourth tier. Here are a few examples of his work, with aerial photos of the real deal so you can judge how close he came to getting it right. 

Chelsea — Stamford Bridge

Arsenal — Emirates Stadium

Liverpool — Anfield

Manchester United — Old Trafford

Tottenham — White Hart Lane

Head on over to Reddit to see the full list of stadiums and to see Merman101’s answers to some of the questions you may have. 

