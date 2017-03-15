Extra Mustard

Watch: Mike Francesa delivers the most excruciating March Madness analysis

New York City radio host Mike Francesa is the perfect example of your friend who acts like he knows everything about college basketball once the calendar flips to March.

This is so cringe-worthy as Francesa struggled with filling dead air with any sort of analysis.

Here's a tidbit of Francesa's expert opinion:

"Um...so...the bottom line is..Maryland should've been better. They had some injuries. Uh...They're hot and cold. Their best player is hot and cold. From that standpoint...I could see them winning this game. I could see them losing this game. One way or the other, I don't think it's that big of a deal."

Watch the full clip below:

He's still Numbah One.

