Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson’s obscene cheese sandwich has to be a joke, right?

Sports Illustrated
SI Now: Mike Tyson reflects on early career photos
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

From Tom Brady’s steadfast refusal to eat a strawberry to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s banana-mayonnaise sandwich, athletes have plenty of dietary quirks—so it takes a lot for an athlete’s eating habits to be truly shocking.

With that in mind, get a lot of this unholy sandwich sitting next to Mike Tyson.

Video games with @anwar. Thanks for the invite.

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

You can’t be serious. That looks like a full two pounds of cheese. At a certain point it just makes more sense to ditch the two pieces of white bread and fetch a fork and knife. No one in their right mind would ever eat a sandwich like that—and Tyson probably didn’t.

The guy he’s sitting with is social media celebrity Anwar Jibawi. You’ve probably never heard of him but after he was pictured with a gross sandwich on Mike Tyson’s Instagram, now you have. We all got played. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters