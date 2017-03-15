From Tom Brady’s steadfast refusal to eat a strawberry to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s banana-mayonnaise sandwich, athletes have plenty of dietary quirks—so it takes a lot for an athlete’s eating habits to be truly shocking.

With that in mind, get a lot of this unholy sandwich sitting next to Mike Tyson.

Video games with @anwar. Thanks for the invite. A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

You can’t be serious. That looks like a full two pounds of cheese. At a certain point it just makes more sense to ditch the two pieces of white bread and fetch a fork and knife. No one in their right mind would ever eat a sandwich like that—and Tyson probably didn’t.

The guy he’s sitting with is social media celebrity Anwar Jibawi. You’ve probably never heard of him but after he was pictured with a gross sandwich on Mike Tyson’s Instagram, now you have. We all got played.