Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell agreed to a high school girl's Twitter bet to participate in some of her prom festivities but Waukesha West High School has barred him from the dance, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bell is allowed to participate in the grand march and photo sessions but is considered too old for the dance.

A school district spokeswoman said that the district does not allow dance guests that have been involved in drug, alcohol or violent crimes. Bell was issued a two-game suspension for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

"You can Google Mr. Bell," she said.

The student and Bell have been Twitter acquaintances since meeting in 2014, according to the Journal Sentinel. She tweeted that if she could get 500 retweets, he would be her date for prom. Bell countered with 600 but the tweet garnered even more attention and surpassed 2,000 retweets.

welllll, a deal is a deal @avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom 😊 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 12, 2017

The student could file a request for Bell to attend. Bell plans on bringing other members of his family for the dance, if he is able to attend.

"But I think, in this case, he's a celebrity. He's not her date," the student's father said. "And I think the fact that he's agreed to do this and to bring his family, speaks very highly of who he is as a person."