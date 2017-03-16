These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty was out in Montreal on Tuesday when he spotted a guy’s truck stuck in the snow, according to Montreal hockey blog Dans Les Coulisses.

Several drivers just passed by the stranded motorist, so Pacioretty jumped in to help him dig the truck out of the snow and push it free.

If you need help pushing your car out of the snow, the best person to help you out is someone with the lower body strength of a professional hockey player.