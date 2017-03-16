Sports media is lousy with Northwestern alums. You may have noticed this if you’ve spent more than one minute online since Selection Sunday. If there’s one thing Northwestern alums love talking about it’s how they went to Northwestern. The basketball team making the tournament is just an excuse to talk about that even more.

They’re all over the place—including in this very newsroom. It’s exhausting to be around them, with all their inside jokes and references to Evanston eateries, and it’s even worse now that the Wildcats have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in their history.

The journalistic ethics courses at Medill must be lacking, because look at all these biased reporters on the scene in Salt Lake City.

Northwestern's been waiting 78 years for an NCAA Tourney bid, so we're a weeeee bit excited.

Here's how some of the ESPN crew spent pregame: pic.twitter.com/EEzSvrq1XQ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 16, 2017

You can't go to a Northwestern sporting event without running into ... pic.twitter.com/KH8DAZOklR — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 16, 2017

I've waited for this for 21 years. Salt Lake City is like Paris to me right now. pic.twitter.com/sG8PEk7Jn2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 12, 2017

