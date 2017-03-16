Extra Mustard

Did you know that several prominent sports media members went to Northwestern?

3:00 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: West region
Dan Gartland
41 minutes ago

Sports media is lousy with Northwestern alums. You may have noticed this if you’ve spent more than one minute online since Selection Sunday. If there’s one thing Northwestern alums love talking about it’s how they went to Northwestern. The basketball team making the tournament is just an excuse to talk about that even more.

They’re all over the place—including in this very newsroom. It’s exhausting to be around them, with all their inside jokes and references to Evanston eateries, and it’s even worse now that the Wildcats have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in their history. 

The journalistic ethics courses at Medill must be lacking, because look at all these biased reporters on the scene in Salt Lake City. 

Go Vanderbilt.

