Someone paid $10,000 for this burger

The "Burgerstack" consists of seven pattys with aged cheddar and veal bacon in a saffron brioche burger bun with seven spices and Harrisa burger sauce. The money went to charity so it's not a total waste but the damn thing costs $300 per bite.

Joanna Krupa hates Rob Gronkowski

This interview is really entertaining. A TMZ reporter stopped actress Joanna Krupa and asked her about Rob Gronkowski, who has a small role in Krupa's newest movie You Can't Have It. She did not have kind things to say.

Adriana Lima doesn't hate Matt Harvey

They may even be dating, according to these pictures at least.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Mimi Elashiry: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close

Mimi Elashiry is really attractive and that's why I am including her as LLOD. Sorry, want to watch basketball so no time for fancy blurb (click for full-size gallery).

Nice try

Indiana fired Tom Crean one minute after Thursday's games started. That's not a coincidence.

Is this something you can write off on your taxes?

Someone in Monroe, Washington donated 3.75 pounds of pot to goodwill.

New trend alert

Moms are getting breastfeeding tattoos to celebrate nursing.

Not a great tattoo

This is a truly hideous tattoo of Royals manager Ned Yost. https://t.co/SsYq193lmi pic.twitter.com/vt8eaDtUFh — VICE Sports (@VICESports) March 16, 2017

Take that!

A model hit back at body shamers - by printing their nasty comments onto TOILET PAPER https://t.co/41S1Av1Bfi pic.twitter.com/Ey82FVvcLc — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 16, 2017

Odds & ends

The Rock will host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in May ... In honor of this fan's Falcons 28-3 Super Bowl tattoo, here's a look at premature fan tats ... This is why people hate the NFL for being greedy ... If you love dogs and UFC, you should root for Brad Pickett ... A look at notable time-travel shows from yesteryear and today ... The dragons on Game of Thrones will be really big in Season 7.

Clemson adds tombs to football graveyard

Few more tombstones added to the graveyard today... #ALLIN



(recognizing wins vs top-25 teams away from home) pic.twitter.com/2hgtHosX6X — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 16, 2017

Russell Westbrook for MVP!

Love this cover of Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song

If you listen to one interview today, make it this one

.@garyfox5dc and @VBagate met Mr. Paul in Frederick, MD. He wanted to be on TV. We have a feeling he'll get his wish. #fox5snowday #snowday pic.twitter.com/EcjyjAcBB3 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 14, 2017

