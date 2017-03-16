Extra Mustard

Thursday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Mimi Elashiry; See what a $10,000 burger looks like

Andy Gray
Thursday March 16th, 2017

Someone paid $10,000 for this burger 

The "Burgerstack" consists of seven pattys with aged cheddar and veal bacon in a saffron brioche burger bun with seven spices and Harrisa burger sauce. The money went to charity so it's not a total waste but the damn thing costs $300 per bite.

Joanna Krupa hates Rob Gronkowski

This interview is really entertaining. A TMZ reporter stopped actress Joanna Krupa and asked her about Rob Gronkowski, who has a small role in Krupa's newest movie You Can't Have It. She did not have kind things to say.

Adriana Lima doesn't hate Matt Harvey

They may even be dating, according to these pictures at least.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Mimi Elashiry: Lovely Lady of the Day
Mimi Elashiry is really attractive and that's why I am including her as LLOD. Sorry, want to watch basketball so no time for fancy blurb (click for full-size gallery). 

Nice try

Indiana fired Tom Crean one minute after Thursday's games started. That's not a coincidence.

Is this something you can write off on your taxes?

Someone in Monroe, Washington donated 3.75 pounds of pot to goodwill.

New trend alert

Moms are getting breastfeeding tattoos to celebrate nursing.

Not a great tattoo

Take that!

Odds & ends

The Rock will host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time in May ... In honor of this fan's Falcons 28-3 Super Bowl tattoo, here's a look at premature fan tats ... This is why people hate the NFL for being greedy ... If you love dogs and UFC, you should root for Brad Pickett ... look at notable time-travel shows from yesteryear and today ... The dragons on Game of Thrones will be really big in Season 7.

Clemson adds tombs to football graveyard

Russell Westbrook for MVP!

Love this cover of Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song

If you listen to one interview today, make it this one

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

 

