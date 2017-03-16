Extra Mustard

Indiana thought we wouldn’t notice it fired Tom Crean. But we did.

0:51 | College Basketball
Indiana fires head coach Tom Crean after nine seasons
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The NCAA tournament started today at 12:16 p.m. Literally one minute later, Indiana announced it had fired head coach Tom Crean. It’s almost like they didn’t want us to notice.

But we did. We did notice. Indiana fired Tom Crean. 

The Friday/holiday news dump is the oldest trick in the book for trying to bury bad news, but this takes it to another level. Everyone saw what the Hoosiers were trying to do here and rightfully called them out on it.

Indiana fired Tom Crean, just to be clear. We all saw it, even though Notre Dame was playing Princeton. 

