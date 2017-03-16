The NCAA tournament started today at 12:16 p.m. Literally one minute later, Indiana announced it had fired head coach Tom Crean. It’s almost like they didn’t want us to notice.

But we did. We did notice. Indiana fired Tom Crean.

The Friday/holiday news dump is the oldest trick in the book for trying to bury bad news, but this takes it to another level. Everyone saw what the Hoosiers were trying to do here and rightfully called them out on it.

AHAHAHA THEY ACTUALLY TIMED IT FOR THE EXACT MOMENT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT TIPPED THIS IS THE BEST NEWSDUMP https://t.co/IFlW7bbMRn — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) March 16, 2017

Is Indiana doing this now the equivalent of the NFL announcing drug suspensions at COB on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend? https://t.co/NqCuLa9RfM — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2017

Indiana firing Tom Crean literally seconds after the NCAA Tournament tips off is a news dump of the absolute highest order. — Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) March 16, 2017

Kudos to Indiana for the Thursday morning news dump. — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) March 16, 2017

Indiana fired Tom Crean, just to be clear. We all saw it, even though Notre Dame was playing Princeton.