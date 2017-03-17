Extra Mustard

Don Mattingly had a cinderblock smashed on his chest by a very buff preacher

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

This is apparently the part of spring training where teams are using feats of strength to inspire their players. 

We already saw Kenta Maeda’s interpreter deadlift 405 pounds in the clubhouse with the entire Dodgers squad looking on. Now, Marlins manager Don Mattingly invited a dude with a sledgehammer to smash a cinderblock on his chest. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Yes, this is a little weird, but what’s even stranger is that the dude with the sledgehammer is a preacher. Donnie Moore does more typical church services but has inspirational speaking engagements where he smashes stuff to rope the crowd in.

He’s been working with athletes for about 30 years, including a longstanding arrangement with the A’s—Eric Chavez is a fan—and met with two other teams down in Florida this week.

What an amazing week with the Nationals, Astros and Marlins at Spring training in Florida.

A post shared by Donnie Moore (@donniemooreministries) on

I’m trying to remember which letter of St. Paul had all the stuff about sledgehammers. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters