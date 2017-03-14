These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Dodgers are smack-dab in the middle of the dog days of spring training, but luckily Will Ireton is there to alleviate the boredom.

Ireton is Kenta Maeda’s interpreter and a former ballplayer himself, so the fact that he can deadlift 405 pounds maybe isn’t all that interesting. What is interesting, is the elaborate lead-up to his lift. There’s a tiger mask, a skimpy onesie, a painted-on Dodgers logo, an exhortation from Dave Roberts, a faux steroid shot and so much more.

Check my insta to see how this ends! #WILLtheTHRILL pic.twitter.com/DHQzWz7Z3w — Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 14, 2017

Weight of the 🌎 on his shoulders! #WillStrong A post shared by Alex Wood (@awood45) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

I can’t possibly imagine the motivation behind this but I’m glad it happened.