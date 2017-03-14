Extra Mustard

Kenta Maeda's interpreter lifting 405 pounds is the least interesting thing about this video

The Dodgers are smack-dab in the middle of the dog days of spring training, but luckily Will Ireton is there to alleviate the boredom.

Ireton is Kenta Maeda’s interpreter and a former ballplayer himself, so the fact that he can deadlift 405 pounds maybe isn’t all that interesting. What is interesting, is the elaborate lead-up to his lift. There’s a tiger mask, a skimpy onesie, a painted-on Dodgers logo, an exhortation from Dave Roberts, a faux steroid shot and so much more.

Weight of the 🌎 on his shoulders! #WillStrong

A post shared by Alex Wood (@awood45) on

I can’t possibly imagine the motivation behind this but I’m glad it happened. 

