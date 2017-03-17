Extra Mustard

This glitch in ‘MLB The Show’ is horrifying beyond belief

1:28 | MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Top picks for the 2017 season
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The creators of MLB The Show 17 held a Twitch stream on Thursday to show off all the improvements they’ve made to the graphics for this year’s game—and also to haunt our thoughts forever with these images. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

One of the game’s developers explained that the bug on the left “can cause the hair to stretch across the field” before they ironed out the kinks. The one on the right, which is probably especially upsetting for people with trypophobia, looks even worse in video form. 

Happy Friday. Good luck sleeping this weekend. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters