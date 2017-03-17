This glitch in ‘MLB The Show’ is horrifying beyond belief

The creators of MLB The Show 17 held a Twitch stream on Thursday to show off all the improvements they’ve made to the graphics for this year’s game—and also to haunt our thoughts forever with these images.

A bug in MLB The Show 17 early development (which has been fixed) pic.twitter.com/UBC78sUF7q — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 16, 2017

One of the game’s developers explained that the bug on the left “can cause the hair to stretch across the field” before they ironed out the kinks. The one on the right, which is probably especially upsetting for people with trypophobia, looks even worse in video form.

Happy Friday. Good luck sleeping this weekend.