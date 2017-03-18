Watch: South African soccer player may have admitted to an affair in postgame interview
After a two-goal performance in Free State vs. Cape Town on Friday, South African soccer player Mohammad Anas maybe let his tongue slip about his off-field life.
“And I appreciate my wife and my girlfriend,” Anas says. “Sorry to say, I mean my wife, my wife!"
Watch the comment below:
VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017
If his wife was watching the game, I hope he has a comfortable couch to sleep on.
