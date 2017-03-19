People in this photo of Adam Jones’s catch, ranked

With the United States protecting a 4–2 lead in the seventh inning of Saturday’s big World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, Adam Jones rose up and made a spectacular play to rob his Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run to center. It was super cool, watch it here:

The Dominican Republic could have had 2 homers in the 7th, if it wasn't for hometown hero @SimplyAJ10! #UnitedWeGrind 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GAGffpEqgk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 19, 2017

Anyway, that produced a pretty amazing still photo of the play taken by Gregory Bull of the Associated Press:

Gregory Bull/AP

There are some great characters in this photo. Allow me to rank them.

7. Backwards hat derp face guy

6. Little kid

5. Dude with his eyes closed, probably missing the whole play

4. Creepily disinterested fan

3. Idiot trying to help Machado homer

2. Super-interested guy in a super-boring hat

1. Captain America, Adam Jones