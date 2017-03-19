Shaq also believes Earth is flat

Somehow, this strange NBA storyline just won’t die.

After Kyrie Irving shocked the very-round world by revealing he thought Earth being flat was a lie pushed by the education system, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has come out in support of the wild conspiracy theory.

Now, he’s not the first—Wilson Chandler and Draymond Green both said Kyrie had a point—but he’s the most shocking player to hop on board. He earned a doctorate degree in 2012!

Here’s what he said on his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq” back on Feb. 27. Shoutout to Yahoo’s Ben Rohrbach for digging it up.

“It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind — what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America,’ but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn’t discover America. So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this s*** is flat to me. I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

It’s very concerning that so many players are buying into this theory. I want to believe it’s a joke, but it seems a little too real. Kyrie has doubled down on his claim twice, including once this week.

Earth is rounder than the number two. Don’t let these high-profile basketball players convince you otherwise.

​[Ball Don’t Lie]