When the 2008 Celtics get together this summer to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their NBA championship Ray Allen won’t be there, because Rajon Rondo made a big deal about not inviting him. Scot Pollard won’t be there, either, because Rondo apparently just forgot he was on the team.

Rondo is organizing a group vacation and told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that Allen isn’t welcome because he ditched the Celts for the Heat in 2013. Everybody else—Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine, etc.—is going to be there, though, or at least that’s what Rondo thought. No one remembered to invite Pollard, who had to learn about the reunion on Twitter like the rest of us.

I haven't heard about this. I wasn't on that team? Rondo must have forgotten the time(s) I talked him down after Doc rode him hard. Ubuntu? pic.twitter.com/ajs8ztjRPf — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) March 20, 2017

That’s way more insulting that being told you’re not welcome. It’s like Rondo just forgot Pollard even existed.

Granted, Pollard’s tenure in Boston wasn’t all that memorable—22 games and no appearances after Feb. 24—but he was on the team and got a championship ring. Let him come along!