Duke haters went wild after South Carolina pulled off the upset

South Carolina stuns Duke to advance to Sweet 16
2 hours ago

Duke fell to South Carolina in the NCAA tournament's round of 32 on Sunday, thrilling Blue Devils haters everywhere. 

For many people, Duke losing is the highlight of March Madness every year. The Blue Devils were considered a favorite to win it all this year, making Sunday's 88-81 upset defeat to South Carolina even more rewarding. 

Duke haters took to Twitter following Sunday's game to revel in the misery of Grayson Allen and his teammates. 

[tweet;https://twitter.com/jmatinho34/status/843753029023162368]

South Carolina will face Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Friday. 

