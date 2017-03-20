Duke fell to South Carolina in the NCAA tournament's round of 32 on Sunday, thrilling Blue Devils haters everywhere.

For many people, Duke losing is the highlight of March Madness every year. The Blue Devils were considered a favorite to win it all this year, making Sunday's 88-81 upset defeat to South Carolina even more rewarding.

Duke haters took to Twitter following Sunday's game to revel in the misery of Grayson Allen and his teammates.

I hate being a hater buttttt.....it's always great when Duke takes a L 🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 20, 2017

I slept through Duke Elimination Christmas and now I would like them to go be eliminated from another thing — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) March 20, 2017

There should be a separate tournament where you just get to watch Duke lose over and over and over and over and over and ov — Mark Berman (@markberman) March 20, 2017

how I'm about to sleep after that Duke L pic.twitter.com/Ic4YkmGgcN — Kiana. (@maashont) March 20, 2017

The day after a Duke loss: pic.twitter.com/HNgFSbx59M — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) March 20, 2017

Me seeing Duke get bounced from the NCAA Tournament Round of 32: pic.twitter.com/IN2w7Y62vy — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) March 20, 2017

When you're in the Sweet 16 and Duke is going home. pic.twitter.com/oRrGWMhdA2 — Tar Heel Blog (@tarheelblog) March 20, 2017

First day of Spring and woke up to Duke losing in the round of 32. pic.twitter.com/8v0TJ5sIFU — CW4 (@cwmsiv) March 20, 2017

Very important website: 👉 https://t.co/0PLrXOyGsn — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017

whoa, people are really into duke losing. who knew. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) March 20, 2017

South Carolina will face Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Friday.