Extra Mustard

Amari Cooper bought his mom a house and a car

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Amari Cooper spent big to take care of his mother this week, buying her a house and new car to express his gratitude.

Before Cooper starred for Alabama and the Raiders, Michelle Greene raised him as a single mother in the Miami area. Greene worked multiple jobs to support her family and never owned a vehicle when Cooper was growing up. He repaid her in kind.

“It took us 20-plus years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “I grew up in the projects, we didn’t even own a car. … A dream can go a long way if it’s followed by faith and hard work.”

Cooper is in the third year of a rookie contract paying him $22.7 million guaranteed. Money well spent.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters