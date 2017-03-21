Amari Cooper bought his mom a house and a car

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Amari Cooper spent big to take care of his mother this week, buying her a house and new car to express his gratitude.

Before Cooper starred for Alabama and the Raiders, Michelle Greene raised him as a single mother in the Miami area. Greene worked multiple jobs to support her family and never owned a vehicle when Cooper was growing up. He repaid her in kind.

“It took us 20-plus years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “I grew up in the projects, we didn’t even own a car. … A dream can go a long way if it’s followed by faith and hard work.”

Cooper is in the third year of a rookie contract paying him $22.7 million guaranteed. Money well spent.