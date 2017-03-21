Extra Mustard

Video: Simone Biles earns highest score on premiere of Dancing with the Stars

Everyone expected Simone Biles to crush it on Dancing with the Stars, but what about the 230-pound Rashad Jennings?

Biles killed in her DWTS debut on Monday night, leading all dancers with a score of 32 out of 40 on her tango with partner Sasha Farber. Jennings, meanwhile, was right behind Biles. He and partner Emma Slater received a score of 31 for their Cha Cha.

This year’s cast is full of star athletes, with ex-MLB catcher David Ross and Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the mix. There’s also WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T. Check out how everyone did in the videos below.

Simone Biles

Rashad Jennings

David Ross

Nancy Kerrigan

Mr. T

Ross and Kerrigan each scored 28 on their dances, in a three-way tie for third place. Mr. T received a score of 20, the second-worst of the night. 

