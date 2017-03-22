Iguanas are an invasive species in South Florida, and one iguana took that label a bit too literally Wednesday when it invaded a Miami Open match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely.

The iguana halted play after it perched menacingly on the scoreboard. I don't know why, but I assumed tournament organizers would have some sort of plan in case of invasion by reptile, but everyone mostly just stood around dumbfounded.

We've seen a lot of things in tennis, but never this... #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/fpk6HvBu0x — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017

For those of you who asks me the difference between IW and Miami, iguana pic.twitter.com/zyjtxZJieR — luciahoff (@luciahoff) March 22, 2017

Tommy Haas took a selfie and was reprimanded by an ATP official for having his phone out during a match.

We can't wait to see how this selfie turned out @TommyHaas13 😉#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/4B6Ym74ekz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017

Haas gets a selfie with the Iguana this is insane ! pic.twitter.com/nJhjNTW6KU — Joe C (@ProdigyRep) March 22, 2017

Finally, someone tried to grab the iguana, but it escaped and started running around the court, heading straight for the umpire's chair like the iguana version of John McEnroe. Haas jumped out of the way.

Iguana be like you!



An unusual on-court streaker interrupts play... #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/MgAZ1PruGs — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017

Here's some fan footage of the escape:

I've never seen an iguana run before, but this thing was terrifying. It looked like a dinosaur, but it ran like a New York City subway rat. Thankfully, some heroic tournament officials finally got the beast under control and off the court.

Florida, man.