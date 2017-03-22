Extra Mustard

WATCH: Massive iguana halts play, wreaks havoc at Miami Open tennis match

Stanley Kay
16 minutes ago

Iguanas are an invasive species in South Florida, and one iguana took that label a bit too literally Wednesday when it invaded a Miami Open match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely. 

The iguana halted play after it perched menacingly on the scoreboard. I don't know why, but I assumed tournament organizers would have some sort of plan in case of invasion by reptile, but everyone mostly just stood around dumbfounded.

Tommy Haas took a selfie and was reprimanded by an ATP official for having his phone out during a match. 

Finally, someone tried to grab the iguana, but it escaped and started running around the court, heading straight for the umpire's chair like the iguana version of John McEnroe. Haas jumped out of the way. 

Here's some fan footage of the escape: 

I've never seen an iguana run before, but this thing was terrifying. It looked like a dinosaur, but it ran like a New York City subway rat. Thankfully, some heroic tournament officials finally got the beast under control and off the court. 

Florida, man. 

 

