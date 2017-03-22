WATCH: Massive iguana halts play, wreaks havoc at Miami Open tennis match
Iguanas are an invasive species in South Florida, and one iguana took that label a bit too literally Wednesday when it invaded a Miami Open match between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely.
The iguana halted play after it perched menacingly on the scoreboard. I don't know why, but I assumed tournament organizers would have some sort of plan in case of invasion by reptile, but everyone mostly just stood around dumbfounded.
We've seen a lot of things in tennis, but never this... #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/fpk6HvBu0x— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017
IGUANA IS BACK— Tony (@tjc05) March 22, 2017
SOMEONE HELP @LDavenport76 pic.twitter.com/DA2W7e0Tdd
For those of you who asks me the difference between IW and Miami, iguana pic.twitter.com/zyjtxZJieR— luciahoff (@luciahoff) March 22, 2017
Tommy Haas took a selfie and was reprimanded by an ATP official for having his phone out during a match.
We can't wait to see how this selfie turned out @TommyHaas13 😉#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/4B6Ym74ekz— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017
Haas gets a selfie with the Iguana this is insane ! pic.twitter.com/nJhjNTW6KU— Joe C (@ProdigyRep) March 22, 2017
Finally, someone tried to grab the iguana, but it escaped and started running around the court, heading straight for the umpire's chair like the iguana version of John McEnroe. Haas jumped out of the way.
Iguana be like you!— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 22, 2017
An unusual on-court streaker interrupts play... #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/MgAZ1PruGs
Here's some fan footage of the escape:
And there goes the # iguana from one side of the court to another @TommyHaas13 #miamiopen @MiamiOpen #luciahoffman pic.twitter.com/314NAgEOkx— luciahoff (@luciahoff) March 22, 2017
I've never seen an iguana run before, but this thing was terrifying. It looked like a dinosaur, but it ran like a New York City subway rat. Thankfully, some heroic tournament officials finally got the beast under control and off the court.
Florida, man.