These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

You have to be a really dedicated Astros fan to show up to a minor league spring training game. Surely such a fan would be able to recognize the team’s most famous player, right?

There's a fan watching the Astros minor league game wearing a Nolan Ryan uni. Looks oblivious to the fact he's sitting next to Nolan Ryan. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) March 22, 2017

This is the kind of thing you’d only believe with photographic evidence, so it’s a good thing it exists.

I wonder if this guy knows he's sitting next to the real Nolan Ryan? pic.twitter.com/9dzLmHYMtW — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 22, 2017

Just turn to your right! He’s literally right next to you! Even if he gets mad puts you in the Robin Ventura headlock, you’ve got a great story to tell for the rest of your life.

Sadly, it appears the guy left the field without realizing who his neighbor was.

Sir, if you’re reading this, get back there. It might not be too late.