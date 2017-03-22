Extra Mustard

Fan wearing Nolan Ryan jersey has no idea he's two feet from Nolan Ryan

Dan Gartland
You have to be a really dedicated Astros fan to show up to a minor league spring training game. Surely such a fan would be able to recognize the team’s most famous player, right?

This is the kind of thing you’d only believe with photographic evidence, so it’s a good thing it exists. 

Just turn to your right! He’s literally right next to you! Even if he gets mad puts you in the Robin Ventura headlock, you’ve got a great story to tell for the rest of your life. 

Sadly, it appears the guy left the field without realizing who his neighbor was.

Sir, if you’re reading this, get back there. It might not be too late. 

