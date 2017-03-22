Fan wearing Nolan Ryan jersey has no idea he’s two feet from Nolan Ryan
You have to be a really dedicated Astros fan to show up to a minor league spring training game. Surely such a fan would be able to recognize the team’s most famous player, right?
There's a fan watching the Astros minor league game wearing a Nolan Ryan uni. Looks oblivious to the fact he's sitting next to Nolan Ryan.— Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) March 22, 2017
This is the kind of thing you’d only believe with photographic evidence, so it’s a good thing it exists.
I wonder if this guy knows he's sitting next to the real Nolan Ryan? pic.twitter.com/9dzLmHYMtW— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 22, 2017
Just turn to your right! He’s literally right next to you! Even if he gets mad puts you in the Robin Ventura headlock, you’ve got a great story to tell for the rest of your life.
Sadly, it appears the guy left the field without realizing who his neighbor was.
#cchooks prez @kschrom18 chatting with Don Sanders & Nolan Ryan pic.twitter.com/kSkeXgJ6vr— Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) March 22, 2017
Sir, if you’re reading this, get back there. It might not be too late.