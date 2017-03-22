Extra Mustard

The soccer player who shouted out his wife and girlfriend has a spectacularly lame excuse

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Watch the video above and tell me if that’s the reaction of a man who didn’t make an enormous mistake.

After winning Man of the Match in a South African soccer game on Friday, Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas thanked both his wife and his girlfriend for supporting him. The way he immediately corrects himself, apologizes and chuckles nervously should be enough to tell that he realizes he’s in the doghouse. 

Everything’s cool, though, Anas says. Just let him explain. 

“My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend,” Anas told CNN. “That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.”

Oh, for sure, man. Your face definitely said “this is a cute nickname for my child” and not “I just told a television audience about my mistress.”

